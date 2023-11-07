Why Queen Camilla's Gown For King Charles' First Opening Of Parliament Looks So Familiar

Just because you're the queen (consort), that doesn't mean you can't appreciate a good recyclable look, as evidenced by Queen Camilla's ensemble for the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023. The queen accompanied King Charles to the parliamentary event and donned the same gorgeous white and gold embroidered gown she wore to the coronation ceremony earlier in May (via People).

The queen consort's custom-made coronation gown was designed by Bruce Oldfield, who told The Telegraph that the design was "the ultimate commission of my career. It is rather historic, isn't it? And she looked lovely." Oldfield structured Camilla Parker Bowles' historic gown like a coat dress and included subtle nods to the queen consort's personal life, including the names of her nine grandchildren; her two dogs, Bluebell and Beth; and natural elements like wildflowers and, for the first time in coronation history, insects like bees, caterpillars, and butterflies.

In addition to her coronation gown, Queen Camilla wore the elaborately bejeweled George IV State Diadem, a stunning crown set with over 1,000 diamonds, a four-carat pale yellow brilliant, and a band of pearls.