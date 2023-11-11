Meet Hallmark Star Merritt Patterson's Husband JR Ringer

If you love Hallmark holiday movies, you're undoubtedly familiar with Merritt Patterson. She's starred in such Christmas confections as "Chateau Christmas," "Christmas at the Palace," and "Picture a Perfect Christmas." She's also charmed audiences with everyday romances like "Forever in My Heart" and "Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New" on Hallmark. The Great American Family network has also featured the blue-eyed talent in GAC holiday movies like "Twas the Text Before Christmas."

The Canadian actor has traveled to Romania and Ireland for her Hallmark movies, but she's no stranger to airplanes in her personal life. She loves to travel and has explored Africa, Italy, Greece, and France, as well as various parts of the U.S. and Canada. In a tribute on Instagram for Thanksgiving, the "Gingerbread Miracle" star gushed, "Thankful for all the amazing people in my life and the incredible experiences and adventures we get to share."

Patterson's favorite traveling partner is her husband, JR Ringer. The two met at a music festival in 2017, and have been having adventures together ever since, both abroad and in Hollywood.