Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Princess Charlene

Although Princess Charlene is best known for her royal status, the princess had quite a life before meeting Prince Albert. Back in the day, she was an Olympic swimmer who clinched the 5th place position in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay race in Sydney, Australia. Leading up to the competition, however, Charlene was not just your average team member. In fact, she was selected to model the official uniform for the 2000 South African Olympic swim team.

Of course, it's important to note that posing in front of photographers was not necessarily the backstroker's dream career — at the end of the day, Charlene was very much a dedicated athlete. However, reports indicate that she was quite good at showing off her clothes for the cameras. As royal expert, Arlene Prinsloo, noted in her book, "Charlene: In Search of a Princess," Charlene's "tall frame and stunning looks" made her a "natural choice to model new official team wear."

Chatting to Prinsloo about this topic, former sports editor, Bokkie Gerber, revealed that it didn't take long for Charlene to become a South African sensation. "She became the pinup girl for swimming in the good sense of the world [sic]. Even though her achievements weren't always the best, we always looked to see what nice pictures there were of Charlene because visually, she had such an impact. She was an immediate hit at the South African Championships."