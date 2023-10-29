What The Lead-Up To Princess Charlene's Royal Wedding Was Really Like

On July 1, 2011, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene married in a romantic royal wedding. At the time, their nuptials were considered the society event of the season, with an extensive guest list that included 800 attendees. Naturally, invitations were extended to a wide range of famous faces, including Naomi Campbell, King Leruo Molotlego of Bakofeng in South Africa, and the CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault (who, in 2023, was declared the richest man in the world by Forbes). To impress this incredible group of people, Albert and Charlene spared no expense.

Over the course of three days, the royal couple was reported to have spent a whopping $70 million. They hosted two separate live music performances, kicking off the event on June 30 with a concert by The Eagles followed by an outdoor performance by French musician Jean-Michel Jarre. As if that weren't already elaborate enough, Albert and Charlene also celebrated their wedding with a light and sound experience that took place at the local harbor. What's more, they invited Monégasque residents to enjoy cocktails at the palace.

All in all, this blowout event was so over the top that it drew the attention of international news outlets. Well-wishers from all over the world hoped that Albert and Charlene's union would become a real-life fairytale love story. However, in the weeks leading up to the wedding, the couple was said to struggle under all the pressure.