Charles Spencer Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

In many ways, the name Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is tied to tragedy. As the surviving younger brother of the late Princess Diana, Charles was integral in organizing his sister's funeral — even giving a heartfelt speech that would be quoted many times in the years to come. From then on, the earl became responsible for preserving Diana's legacy and preventing anyone — particularly the media — from tarnishing her image.

This was especially true when Charles made an appearance on Lorraine to address the way his sister was portrayed on "The Crown." The earl stated, "You know, I write history. I brand what I write as non-fiction, and that is what, if somebody reads something that I wrote, then they know that's what they're getting, and that's the same with all historians. I think it would help 'The Crown' an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that this isn't true but it's based around some real events."

Although Charles does, clearly, dedicate a great deal of his time to remembering Diana, his life is not just about that. In fact, back in 1992, Charles inherited most of a $143.5 million family fortune — which allows him to indulge in certain luxuries, even as he fights for his sister's legacy. Thanks to this vast amount of wealth, Charles is able to maintain his historic family estate, look after his collection of rare valuables, and even pursue a career in history.