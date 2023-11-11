Michelle Obama Has Been Open About Her Tragic Pregnancy Loss

Michelle Obama's name has long been associated with tremendous achievements that mark a first for Black women around America. She became the inaugural Black First Lady, championed many charitable causes to empower women, and promoted education. On the home front, Michelle and Barack Obama's relationship, along with their two gorgeous daughters, is the envy of many. However, the former First Lady hasn't shied away from admitting that it hasn't been as easy as many may assume. In her memoir, "Becoming," Michelle Obama gave a candid insight into what it was like suffering a miscarriage.

Michelle met Barack Obama after he joined a law firm she worked at in 1989. Michelle was 25, Barack was 28, and the company paired them up because they were both Harvard alumni. By 1992, the couple, aged 28 and 31, were happily married, but this also marked the beginning of their struggle with infertility. She wrote, "It turns out that even two committed go-getters with a deep love and robust work ethic can't will themselves into being pregnant" (via ABC). Michelle and Barack continued to try for a baby without success until the late 90s when she finally became pregnant. Then, just a few weeks later, she miscarried.