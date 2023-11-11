Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Messiest Post-Divorce Moments

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage, which endured 17 years of highs and lows, has officially ended, but their messy moments seem far from finished. Over the years, they faced numerous divorce rumors, including McDermott's confirmed cheating scandal in 2013. Interestingly, their own romance began with infidelity in 2005, as they both cheated on their respective ex-spouses. Despite a rocky start, they tied the knot quickly after and welcomed five children over their time together.

Following McDermott's infidelity, the couple managed to navigate through the rough patch with therapy and even had their youngest child in 2017. Amid their perceived marital utopia, talk about their split started circulating again. Ultimately, it turned out that their marriage problems were worse than everyone thought.

In June 2023, McDermott shared a now-deleted divorce announcement, writing, "[Spelling] and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own." Prior to this, the couple was making an effort to work on their issues and were seemingly in a good place, People reported. Additionally, according to a RadarOnline source, Spelling initially downplayed the seriousness of their split, but McDermott was resolute in his decision. Since their separation, their ongoing inability to find common ground has evidently continued to impact their family, creating some of the messiest post-divorce moments that could've been avoided.