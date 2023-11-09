Inside Hannah Ann's Relationship With Jake Funk

Love stories have always had a unique ability to captivate our hearts, leaving us with a sense of enchantment and a belief in the idea of soulmates. Today, we invite you to step into the world of one of reality TV's most memorable contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss, as we delve deep into her journey to love with her fiancé, Jake Funk. That does sound like a Chris Harrison opening, doesn't it?

Hannah Ann Sluss' time on "The Bachelor" ended with a proposal that ultimately didn't lead to a lasting relationship. But like any true romantic, she never gave up. She quickly became a fan favorite after reading Peter Weber the Riot Act on the live "After the Final Rose" special when she delivered this zinger, "If you wanna be with a woman, you need to become a real man." Sluss even posted an Instagram shot of herself in flight clothing with a caption that said, "Flyin' solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD," which was of course directed at Weber as any true fan of the show will know he's a pilot.

But this article is not about Weber, it's about Sluss, her fiancé, and all the things you didn't know about their relationship. From Funk's football career which has taken them from one state to another in a very short period, to their adorable TikTok videos and even more adorable proposal; these two are a match made in heaven.