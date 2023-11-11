HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Faced Hard Consequences Of Working With Family

Mina Starsiak Hawk, one of the hosts of HGTV's "Good Bones," is no stranger to working with family. Before the pilot was filmed, she and her mother, Karen E. Laine, started their business Two Chicks and a Hammer, all the way back in 2007. The women worked closely alongside one another for season after season of "Good Bones," often appearing to get along pretty well. Eventually, Starsiak Hawk's half-brother, Thadeus "Tad" Starsiak, joined the crew, helping his sister as the project manager. From time to time, Mina's half-sister, Kelsy Spaeth, could also be seen on-screen getting in on the renovation action.

But when the cameras stopped rolling, it certainly wasn't one big happy family. Since "Good Bones" ended after Season 8, its cast has come out to air their dirty laundry. Starsiak Hawk, in particular, hasn't held back. "There's interpersonal family dynamics that people don't see. There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we've been," she confessed to People.

Things weren't much better with her siblings. On her podcast, "Mina AF," she said of her brother Tad, "I just don't want to be around him because he's not a kind person to me." As of the fall of 2023, Starsiak Hawk was on the rocks with at least two of her family members. It's unclear if the drama stemmed from working together, but the business probably hurt more than it helped.