A Look At Steve Harvey's History Of Supporting Controversial A-Listers

Comedian Steve Harvey is known for having a wide variety of celebrity friends, including his pal of over 30 years, Cedric the Entertainer, and Michael B. Jordan, who once dated his daughter. Harvey was also good friends with the late Bob Saget before he passed away in January 2022. While none of these stars have been embroiled in too much public messiness, the "Family Feud" host has stood by several other, more controversial A-listers in the past.

In January 2017, Harvey famously met with Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration. The TV star, who voted for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, got major backlash for sitting down with Trump, who many believed did not support the African-American community. However, Harvey defended the decision, claiming they focused on opening community centers during their chat (though it doesn't appear their plans came to fruition).

That same year, he also told The Hollywood Reporter that he would continue to be friends with Bill Cosby despite his multiple sexual abuse accusations. Even though it may land him in hot water, the comedian has not shied away from supporting other embattled famous folks too.