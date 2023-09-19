Rumors About Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Ruining His Previous Marriage Have Only Brought Them Closer

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, as the adage goes, and such is the case for the rumors that have circulated about comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey's third marriage to Marjorie Harvey over the years. From allegations that she broke up his previous marriage to Mary Shackelford to rumors of Marjorie cheating, their relationship has often been in the headlines, but the "Family Feud" host says the gossip has only brought him closer to his wife.

Steve addressed the rumors' effect on his relationship on his radio program, "Steve Harvey FM" (via People), in September 2023, saying, "We're a tighter two-hand circle now. So, thank you for doing that. You're not gonna split us up. We're not going anywhere. And she is none of what you say she is, and she's the best chick I know."

These infidelity rumors are hardly the first that Harvey has encountered, with multiple cheating scandals tied to the entertainer since he married his first wife, Marcia Harvey. And while the jury's still out on the validity of those rumors, Harvey won't put up with any slander thrown Marjorie's way.