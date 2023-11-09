Kody Brown Didn't Spare Feelings When He Brutally Ended His Marriage To Meri

"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Meri Brown have faced numerous challenges throughout their decades-long relationship, but Kody didn't mince his words when ending their marriage. In an interview with Us Weekly, the controversial reality star revealed that their relationship began deteriorating around 2016, which coincides with Meri's catfishing scandal from 2015, after which the estranged spouses were never the same. However, it was tumultuous from the beginning.

Meri confessed to People that she was jealous when Christine and Janelle Brown joined her union with Kody, adding that she had a hard time processing her emotions at the time especially since Kody had no idea how to deal with her. Everything seemingly started going downhill in 2014, when Kody chose to divorce Meri so he could legally marry Robyn Brown, the final sister wife to join their clan, and adopt three of her children from a previous marriage.

Robyn's increased attention from Kody fueled Meri's envy, according to a source who spoke to The U.S. Sun, and Kody soon began openly rejecting Meri. Despite this, the sad truth is that Meri kept waiting for her relationship with Kody to get better, which it evidently still hasn't as the proud polygamist continues to push her away.