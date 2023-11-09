Who Is Nicole Appleton, The Woman Justin Reportedly Cheated On Britney With?

Musical icons Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the world's hottest power couple of Y2K, but as the "Toxic" singer pointed out in her tell-all memoir "The Woman in Me," she wasn't the only pop singer Timberlake was pursuing at the time. According to Spears' autobiography, she knew her curly-haired beau had a fling with Nicole Appleton, a member of the British pop group All Saints, in 2000 — one year after Spears and Timberlake became official.

"When NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car," Spears wrote (via BuzzFeed News). "But I never said anything. At the time, we'd only been together for a year." Long-time friend to Spears, Julianne Kaye, confirmed Spears' jealousy over Timberlake's UK outings in a 2022 interview with the Mirror.

Although Timberlake and Appleton never publicly commented on their night on the town, Spears' memoir seems to speak for itself. And in an ironic twist of fate, this wouldn't be the only time the "girl from All Saints" would be closely associated with an unfaithful pop star.