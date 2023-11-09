The Heartwarming Reason Days Of Our Lives' Kyle Lowder Swapped Careers

Kyle Lowder has been a soap opera star for ages, having originally played Brady Black on "Days of Our Lives" from 2000 to 2005. He went on to play Rick Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2007 to 2011 and then returned to "Days" in 2018, taking on the character Rex Brady. With all of those credentials under his belt, Lowder has decided to take a break from soap acting and is pursuing an entirely new career: TV anchorman.

On June 23, 2023, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram signing a document and captioned it, "The ink is dry and it's official. I couldn't be happier to announce the next chapter/adventure in my life, both personally and professionally. Starting in July I will be joining news leader and CBS affiliate @ktvn_reno as their new morning co-anchor." KTVN channel 2 is a CBS affiliate that operates out of Reno, Nevada. Lowder's post continued, "Truly grateful and thrilled to be a part of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe community. Details forthcoming, stay tuned..."

In an interview on KTVN, posted on July 6, about why he changed careers, Lowder explained, "The bottom line is, I came up here with my family."