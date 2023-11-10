Kody Brown Isn't Fond Of The Bond Between Two Of His Former Sister Wives

Despite experiencing the dissolution of three out of his four marriages, the ongoing drama involving Kody Brown and his estranged wives shows no signs of subsiding. Two of his one-time sister wives, Christine and Janelle Brown, have successfully moved on from their relationships with Kody, and he isn't fond of the bond they continue to share.

Christine was the first to officially break away from the controversial polygamist in November 2021. During Season 18 of "Sister Wives," Christine revealed, "I left Kody because I could see he had favorites," hinting at Robyn Brown, who has been widely regarded by the family and "Sister Wives" fans as Kody's favorite wife. Janelle, Kody's second wife, parted ways with him less than a year after Christine, citing concerns about how he was treating their six children. Notably, Kody wasn't happy with how Janelle handled their COVID-19 living situation when she prioritized the kids over him, feeling that Kody was not fulfilling his fatherly duties adequately. "I don't feel like I'm getting what I deserve from him," Janelle stated as their split played out on the show (via Today).

Following their divorces, Christine relocated to Utah and has tied the knot with her new beau, David Woolley. Janelle, on the other hand, chose to remain in Flagstaff, where Kody also resides, but seems uninterested in reconciling with him. Kody, on the other hand, feels like there's hope, but only if Janelle distances herself from Christine.