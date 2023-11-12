All Of The Famous Kids North West Is Friends With

North West is well on her way to staking out a name all her own, even apart from her famous parents. From North's impeccable sense of fashion to her openness about her learning disability, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already has the makings of a little trailblazer — and she's not even able to legally operate a motor vehicle yet. It's no wonder her TikTok account (which is run in collaboration with mom Kim K) has more than 17 million followers.

While North is living a life many of us can only ever dream of, there are still aspects of her life that we can relate to, such as having a tight-knit group of friends. Although North and her mom are lauded as the ultimate friendship goals — they frequently showcase their cute relationship on their social media — North also hangs out with her own posse of best friends, and each of them is arguably as famous as she is. Here are all the celebrity kids North West is friends with.