What To Know About Nicolle Wallace And Donald Trump's Public Feud

Some feuds instigated by former President Donald Trump fizzle out after a sharp-tongued tweet or two, but others, like his ongoing beef with MSNBC correspondent Nicolle Wallace, have proven far more steadfast. Wallace, who served during the George W. Bush administration and as a senior advisor for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, has long been outspoken about her feelings toward Trump — and the feeling is evidently mutual.

The bad blood seemingly began around 2015 when Wallace was a panelist on "The View." On June 25, 2015, Trump tweeted, "The ratings for The View are really low. Nicole [sic] Wallace and Molly Sims are a disaster. Get new cast or put it to sleep. Dead T.V." That same day, he added, "Whoopi Goldberg better surround herself with better hosts than Nicole [sic] Wallace, who doesn't have a clue. The show is close to death!" (via the The New York Times).

Trump's disdain for Wallace was presumably due to her lack of support for the presidential hopeful despite her republican background. Indeed, these harsh feelings only seemed to grow as Wallace moved on to MSNBC and Trump continued his presidential term.