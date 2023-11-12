Why Prince William Will Keep His Name When He Becomes King

In Britain, when a king or queen accedes to the throne, they have a key decision to make — selecting their regnal name. Monarchs can stick with their first name or branch out and pick a new name. For example, back in 2005, there were rumors that then-Prince Charles was contemplating taking George, one of his middle names, when he became king. George allegedly appealed to King Charles since it carried on the legacy of his grandfather and great-grandfather, George VI and George V. Although their regnal names were the same, George V simply used his first name, while George VI went with his third middle name. George VI's first name was Albert, and some sources (via Express) claim Queen Victoria did not want any kings to use the name and overshadow her husband, Prince Albert. On the other hand, George VI may have made his decision to establish a clear line between his father's reign and his own after King Edward VIII's abdication, per CNN.

In the end, Charles decided to follow in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and use his first name, even though the royal name Charles is cursed with some heavy historical baggage. Now the conversation has turned to what William, Prince of Wales will someday choose as his regnal name. Born William Arthur Philip Louis, it's possible the prince could go with any of these names when he becomes king. However, there's an ongoing consensus that William will use his first name due to its positive association.