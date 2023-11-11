A Body Language Expert Decodes How Tiffany Trump Really Feels About Her Half-Siblings For Us

Tiffany Trump is the youngest daughter of Donald Trump and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples. During her father's political campaigns and presidential term, Tiffany has flown relatively under the radar compared to her siblings. The eldest three — Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump — were at times heavily involved with the family business and their father's political career; meanwhile, Tiffany preferred Mykonos to the White House. Despite Tiffany's insanely lavish life, audiences have wondered how the young heiress fares with her high-profile siblings, especially in light of their father's recent legal battles.

As of late 2023, the Trump family and the Trump Organization are involved in a civil trial with the State of New York. The case was brought against the family's real estate empire after proof emerged that the former president had falsified information on financial documents. A New York judge ruled that Donald Trump inflated his net worth by up to $2.2 billion in order to gain favorable deals from banks, Politico reported. As current or former executives at the Trump Organization, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric have all been summoned to testify. Tiffany, however, is left out once again.

To get the inside scoop on their sibling relationships, The List spoke exclusively with Adrianne Carter, The Face Whisperer and Body Language Expert. Carter decoded Tiffany's feelings toward her four siblings by studying several pictures of them together.