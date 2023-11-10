Prince Harry And Meghan's Most Memorable Royal Moments

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, onlookers and viewers around the globe felt a nostalgic reminder of Prince William's marriage to Princess Catherine. The image was of a picture-perfect, royal fairy tale as a regular woman became a princess — well, duchess, technically. On the outside, it seemed as if the couple were about to begin a dream life. Harry and Meghan appeared as happy as could be, and we all imagined what the couple's future would look like within the royal family.

So, when they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals, it came as quite a shock. What was a seemingly perfect life with all smiles suddenly came to a halt, and we soon began to question what exactly was going on behind closed doors. A year later, Meghan and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah in a now-iconic interview to explain what exactly life was like for them in the walls of the palace. The couple detailed instances of racism and a lack of overall support from the royal family, particularly when it came to defending Meghan while she endured negative press coverage.

Whatever may have happened out of the public eye, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly had both some memorable and historic moments that we all witnessed during their time as royals. Let's take a look back at some of the highlights.