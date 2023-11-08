Keith Morrison's Title On Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Speaks Volumes About Their Bond

The person listed on a death certificate as the "informant" is a close friend or family member of the deceased who provides the information about them for the certificate. Matthew Perry was survived by five siblings, his father John Perry, his mother Suzanne, and his stepfather Keith Morrison. Knowing that out of all his surviving family members, Morrison was the one listed on the death certificate as the "informant" goes to show how close they were. It also seems that Morrison is likely the one in the family running point on handling the necessary details and work that has to happen after someone dies.

For just a couple of highlights of the close relationship between Perry and Morrison — Perry wrote in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" that Morrison was the one who kept their blended family together. Morrison married Perry's mother in 1981, and Perry was the one who walked her down the aisle. Also, Morrison was by Perry's side during his 2018 hospitalization for a burst colon.

Along with noting Morrison as the "informant," the death certificate also confirmed Perry's resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. He was buried on November 3, 2023, during a small, private service attended by his family and his "Friends" co-stars in a private section of the cemetery.