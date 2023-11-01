Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Answers Big Question About His Death

The tragedy of Matthew Perry's death at 54 years old is compounded by the fact that he was making a concerted effort to improve his well-being and, in turn, help others do the same. Almost one year to the day before his death, Perry released a memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things," that detailed his battle with addiction at the height of his career.

In a 2022 cover story for People, Perry said he wrote the memoir to help others going through the same struggles. "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again," he told the magazine. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober ... to write it all down. I wanted to talk about the highs and the lows because people are suffering out there. And maybe if they hear a story from somebody they've seen on TV that's worse or the same as theirs, they'll be filled with hope."

While on the "Q with Tom Power" podcast that same year, the "Friends" star asserted his vision for his legacy, stating he wanted to be remembered for his sobriety journey more than his time as Chandler Bing. "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," he said. "And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).