What We Know About Sylvester Stallone's Complicated Relationship With Late Son Sage

Although Sylvester Stallone came from humble beginnings, he worked hard to create a good life for himself and his five kids. For the most part, he was a regular dad who tried to make sure his children had as normal of a life as possible — he even got hilariously overprotective when his daughters brought home dates. But in 2012, Sylvester's life was turned upside down when his eldest son, Sage, was found dead at 36. At the time, some outlets reported that he had died from a drug overdose after secretly battling addiction.

However, his true cause of death was later revealed as a heart attack. After news of Sage's death broke, Sylvester pleaded with people to respect his privacy as he mourned the loss of his firstborn. Of course, the death of a child is a life-shattering blow for any parent, but for Sylvester, it was even more heartbreaking because he shared a shaky relationship with his son over the years. It's safe to say that their father-son problems stemmed back to Sage's childhood based on the plot that Sylvester co-wrote for "Rocky V," which starred Sage as Rocky Balboa Jr.

In the film, Sage's character feels abandoned by his father, Rocky, AKA Sylvester, because he focuses his time and energy on mentoring a boxer named Tommy. In Sylvester's 2023 documentary "Sly," he admitted that the plot was inspired by real-life experiences, explaining, "A lot of that is true. Unfortunately, you put things before your family. And the repercussions are quite radical and devastating."