Meet Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids

Sylvester Stallone has achieved many things in his career, but he is also a dedicated family man. He has five children (whose names all start with an "S," just like their famous dad), and becoming a father has impacted his life tremendously. Family is what matters most to him.

"I realized family is everything, and that's the greatest award that you get, because in the end, when you're on your deathbed, you're going to basically be judged on how you raised your kids and what you left behind," Stallone told the press at the 2016 Golden Globes (via People). "So finally they get to understand that they have a caring father, that movies are wonderful, but they pale in comparison to the movie of life."

From the comments the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" actor's children have made about him, he is a good dad, but he still needs to learn how to relax when it comes to dating. "I'm very connected to my family, so if you do something that's inappropriate, it's like you did it to me. And there's going to be an issue, and it's going to be a great deal of pain," Sylvester told The Wall Street Journal in 2023. You don't want to get on the wrong side of this protective papa. But who are the children he would do anything for? Meet Sylvester Stallone's five children from two different relationships and discover how they've enriched his life.