Meet Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids
Sylvester Stallone has achieved many things in his career, but he is also a dedicated family man. He has five children (whose names all start with an "S," just like their famous dad), and becoming a father has impacted his life tremendously. Family is what matters most to him.
"I realized family is everything, and that's the greatest award that you get, because in the end, when you're on your deathbed, you're going to basically be judged on how you raised your kids and what you left behind," Stallone told the press at the 2016 Golden Globes (via People). "So finally they get to understand that they have a caring father, that movies are wonderful, but they pale in comparison to the movie of life."
From the comments the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" actor's children have made about him, he is a good dad, but he still needs to learn how to relax when it comes to dating. "I'm very connected to my family, so if you do something that's inappropriate, it's like you did it to me. And there's going to be an issue, and it's going to be a great deal of pain," Sylvester told The Wall Street Journal in 2023. You don't want to get on the wrong side of this protective papa. But who are the children he would do anything for? Meet Sylvester Stallone's five children from two different relationships and discover how they've enriched his life.
Sage Moonblood and his dad were different
Sage Moonblood Stallone is Sylvester Stallone's firstborn from his first marriage to actor Sasha Czack. Born on May 5, 1976, Sage looked like his famous father but had different interests. Sage acted alongside Sylvester in the 1996 film, "Daylight," and the 1990 film "Rocky V," but preferred to be behind the camera, even briefly studying filmmaking at the North Carolina School of the Arts.
But working together was a way to strengthen their bond. "When I was screaming 'You never spent time with me! You never spent time with my mother!' that was true. I was looking into my father's face and really saying that," Sage told People in a 1996 interview about their work on "Rocky V." "I got a lot of things out. We broke into tears a few times. After the film, everything changed. We'd do anything for each other."
Their closeness was despite their differences. "Sage has chosen an entirely different route," Sylvester told People, also in 1996. "He's interested in a different type of filmmaking. And he avoids the gym like the plague." Sage's views on relationships and the type of women he was attracted to were another thing that set them apart. Jacqueline Stallone, his paternal grandmother, said: "He's got all the compassion in the world. He says, 'Grandma, I don't want the kind of girls my father likes. I just want a girl who will sit and watch movies with me.'"
Sylvester Stallone's firstborn Sage died in 2012
How Sage Moonblood Stallone's career would have evolved is unknown because his life was cut short. He died unexpectedly in 2012 at the age of 36. "Sylvester Stallone is devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son," his publicist Michelle Bega told The Guardian. "His compassion and thoughts are with Sage's mother, Sasha. Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man; his loss will be felt forever."
The Los Angeles County coroner reported that the cause of death was atherosclerosis, per CNN. Before the cause of death was publicly released, there was speculation about drug use, which Sylvester Stallone felt compelled to comment on. "When a parent loses a child, there is no greater pain," he said (via CNN). "Therefore, I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son's memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe, and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory and soul left in peace."
Sylvester's loss would have a profound impact on his work, which he reflected on in an interview about "Creed" in 2016 (via Hola!). "To be frank, any time you can vent emotions that are real, I feel that it's very, very helpful," he said. "Most importantly, I just wanted to respect his memory, and I think we did."
Seargeoh Stallone has autism
Seargeoh Stallone is Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack's second child. He was born on May 17, 1979, and was diagnosed with autism as a toddler. Both of Seargeoh's parents were dedicated to giving him the best care, but the veteran actor has been open about the struggles that have come with the diagnosis.
"To have a child in this predicament is extremely sad," he told People in 1985. "It's almost like a radio station — he fades on and off of the signal." The veteran actor commented on how he had adapted his home to accommodate his son's needs better. "I have tried to build my yard into a New England playground environment, where Seargeoh can go outside and relate to nature and hear the flowing water. That seems to bring him out a little." He also shared the behaviors of his son, noting that he is not violent and "there was no deterioration of the brain."
Sylvester and Czack have worked hard to create awareness for autism, including funding the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism. The "Rambo: First Blood Part II" actor funded the research with his films. "I use my films to have premieres that raise money for the fund," he told People. The family is passionate about making autism visible, and when his older brother, Sage Moonblood Stallone, died, Czack asked for mourners to donate to Autism Speaks.
He made his acting debut in Rocky II
Seargeoh Stallone lives mostly out of the limelight, with little information available about his adult years. In contrast, he was more visible in his earlier years, even appearing as a baby in "Rocky II." Unlike his older brother, Sage Moonblood, the brief role as Rocky Balboa Jr. (the son of his real-life dad who played the part of Rocky Balboa) in the 1979 film would be Seargeoh's only taste of Hollywood. Instead, his parents have chosen to give him a much quieter life.
Sylvester Stallone and Seargeoh have a unique bond, but it is not what he would consider the traditional father-and-son relationship.
"There is no real father-and-son thing there," he told People in a 1985 interview. "I have to become his playmate. With a child like this, you have to put away your ego. You can't force him into your world. I sort of go along with whatever he is doing. Sometimes he likes to draw, mostly abstract things, and he has puzzles that we work on together."
Sophia Rose is similar to her dad
Sophia Rose Stallone is Sylvester Stallone's third child and his first with his third wife, Jennifer Flavin. Born on August 27, 1996, she arrived 20 years after the "Tulsa King" actor first became a dad to Sage Moonblood Stallone in 1976. And who Sylvester was as a parent was very different when she arrived.
"I make a much better father and husband now than I could have earlier ... I sometimes think all men should wait till they're 50 to settle down," he told Woman's Day in a 2007 interview (via People). The star has been present in his daughter's life, and the father-daughter duo share many similarities. Flavin shared this in a 2012 interview with Paris Match: "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life."
Social media has been another place that gives insight into Sylvester's relationship with his daughter, and his Instagram page is filled with sweet snaps of himself and Sophia. This includes a birthday tribute to Sophia in 2023. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday to our incredible daughter Sophia. You are such a joy to us!" Sophia also sees the similarities she shares with her dad and posted a snap of herself with her dad on Instagram in 2020 with the caption, "Like father like daughter."
Sophia is working on a podcast
Sophia Rose Stallone has embraced a life in the public eye. Fans of the family have seen a glimpse of her life thanks to the Stallones' reality show, "The Family Stallone." The series features Sylvester, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.
Sophia also has a podcast called "Unwaxed," which she co-hosts with her younger sister, Sistine Stallone. This is a project that Sophia is passionate about, and she shared her excitement with fans when they launched a second season. In an Instagram post from September 2021, Sophia shared her thoughts with fans, writing, "A year ago, we didn't know what to expect when creating this podcast. Sistine and I did it because we love connecting, laughing, and sharing stories with all of you. And now we're hitting close to our 50th episode with a new studio ... "
The podcast has also featured a very special guest: their dad. He discussed several aspects of his personal life in celebration of their 50th episode. Sophia appears to be enjoying fame and has her own fans (with 1.7 million followers on Instagram at present), and it will work in her favor. "I want to be an entrepreneur and run my own fashion and makeup line," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview. "I think today it's all about digital and social media, and so being recognized is a huge asset."
Sistine is a model
Sistine Rose Stallone is Sylvester Stallone's fourth child and second with Jennifer Flavin. Born on June 27, 1998, Sistine's success as a model has put her in the spotlight. Some of her career highlights include walking in London Fashion Week, appearing in the 2017 Love Magazine Advent Calendar, and a campaign with Dolce & Gabbana in 2017.
Following in her mama's footsteps, the fashion world has appealed to Sistine since childhood. "I've always really loved fashion. Even when I was little, I loved pairing really cute outfits, and I'd always dress my sisters," she told Nylon in a 2017 interview. "I'd study my mom's old photos when she was a model, and she would tell me her stories. I was like, 'Oh god, I want to do that so badly.'"
While she was not exposed to the spotlight as a child, it is clear she is comfortable with the attention that comes with it now. Luckily for her, she has someone close to her who can impart wisdom: her father. "To my surprise, [my dad] is very supportive [of modeling]," she told W Magazine in a 2017 interview. "He and my mom did a very good job of keeping us away from the public eye. Now, he's like, 'This is your moment. Mine is over, and I want it to be about you. Take every experience that you go through and remember it because it will go by so quickly.'"
Sistine had help from Sylvester Stallone with her career
Sistine Rose Stallone is following in her Sylvester Stallone's footsteps and has landed several acting roles, including "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" and "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Like any supportive father, Sylvester has been involved in his daughter's career — although perhaps not in the way that many fans would expect because, according to Sistine, when her dad helped her prepare for roles, he would also read the part of her romantic interest.
"He was really sweet, he would help me read with all of my auditions in the beginning. I would send in these self-tapes of him reading on the other end," Sistine told People. "My manager got back to me, and they'd say, 'You can't read with your dad anymore.'" This is not the only way he has helped her, though, because he has also weighed in on her scripts. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Sistine shared her dad's feedback on "47 Meters Down: Uncaged." "Yeah, [my dad] wanted the director's note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on — which I don't think would've played out well," she said.
But acting has not always been her goal. "I don't think I could ever act. I'm good for modeling because I don't have to talk. [Acting] is something you're born with," Sistine told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.
Scarlet Stallone is an actor
Scarlet Rose Stallone is the youngest of Sylvester Stallone's children and his third child with Jennifer Flavin. She was born May 25, 2002, and now that she's all grown up, she is showing an interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. This includes landing a small part as Spencer in the television series, "Tulsa King," in which Sylvester stars. And he could not be more proud, as he discussed her inclusion in the series in an interview with USA Today.
"Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it," the veteran actor said. "There's a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique. All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who's most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge." He also praised her for being "up for anything" — a quality which will likely increase her chances of success as an actor.
Sylvester may think his daughter has what it takes to be a star, but she was not always convinced. The sisters told Harper's Bazaar in 2017 that they didn't think it was for them. At the time, Scarlet also told a story about how her line in the 2014 film, "Reach Me," was shortened. "I literally just had to say one tiny line, and they had to cut that in half!"
Scarlet is big into fitness
Fans of Sylvester Stallone will know the importance fitness has played in his life and his career (with some of his most famous performances depicting him as a boxing champion). "It's not about living in a gym, but just finding something that gets the blood flowing through the body," Stallone shared in an Instagram post from January 2023. "It will affect your brain, it'll affect your confidence, it'll affect your optimism."
So, it should perhaps come as no surprise that his daughter, Scarlet, is also a fitness enthusiast. She was described by Harper's Bazaar as a "track star" when she was still in high school. In fact, she was so fast that her dad nicknamed her "The Flash." Sylvester posted a video on Instagram of Scarlet competing in 2016, which he captioned, "Scarlet winning in her division. The flash."
She's also serious about working out. "Our sessions are filled with jokes and a good time, coupled with the great intensity, and they bring it every time we workout," trainer Kevin Mejia told Hollywood Life in 2020 of Scarlet and her sister Sophia. "They conquer some of the toughest exercises in the gym with ease. We focus sessions on consistent toning and core work."