The Real-Life Stories Of Truman Capote's 'Swans' And The Actors Who Play Them

Author Truman Capote found popularity as a fiction writer with the 1958 publication of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," but it was his 1965 work "In Cold Blood" that catapulted the author to celebrity status among Manhattan's elite. Most famously, he was at the center of a bevy of beautiful socialites that he referred to as "swans."

These elegant, graceful women took the diminutive man with the big personality behind the velvet ropes of their lives, including him in their luxurious lifestyles that included parties, private planes, and coveted spots on the guest lists of the most fashionable openings and events in the city. More than that, Capote was given an all-access pass to the gossip, scandal, and backstabbing that was as much a part of the women's lives as couture and caviar.

Being privy to such knowledge proved to be more than the author could handle, and he spilled the tea in "La Côte Basque 1965," a chapter of his unfinished book "Answered Prayers" that ran in Esquire in 1975 and 1976. That decision proved to be Capote's swan song as he was cast out of the lives of Babe Paley, C.Z. Guest, Ann Woodward, Lee Radziwill, Joanne Carson, and Slim Keith forever. Ryan Murphy is telling the story in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," the second installment of his "Feud" anthology. Although the release date is pending, iconic actors Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Diane Lane are swan-diving into their respective roles.