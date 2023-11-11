The Secret To Emily O'Brien And Rob Scott Wilson's Days Of Our Lives Chemistry

Emily O'Brien and Robert Scott Wilson got to test out their chemistry together first as Alex and Gwen before O'Brien was recast as Theresa. The two characters entertained a brief fling before ending things abruptly. However, that wasn't the end of their working relationship. Wilson and O'Brien get to explore things further through Theresa and Alex's growing romance. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Wilson explained what makes O'Brien such a good scene partner to have at "Days of Our Lives."

"We got to touch on it a little bit with Alex and Gwen, and there was just something that worked with Emily and I, you know," he told the outlet. "She's a good actor, but she's a great person. We come in wildly prepared and do as much as we can — rehearse as much as we can — but really, we'll always find something new, and that makes it exciting ... Then, when everything happened with Theresa, you know, it worked out perfectly, because we get to kind of continue what we were doing with new characters."

Wilson continued, detailing his experience with switching characters in a matter of weeks, going from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis in a fast turnaround. Perhaps it's the similar situation that O'Brien and Wilson have found themselves in that contributes to their stellar chemistry on-screen.