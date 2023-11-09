Ivanka's Testimony In Donald Trump's Fraud Case Is Causing A Stir

On November 8, 2023, Ivanka Trump appeared in court to testify in a fraud case involving her father and two of her brothers. Donald Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. were all defendants in a civil case in New York's Manhattan Supreme Court. While statute of limitations restrictions prevented Ivanka from also being a defendant in the case, she was also hoping to avoid testifying during the trial. However, she was unable to be excused.

Presiding Judge Arthur F. Engoron already ruled on September 26 that the defendants are guilty of fraud. Now the trial is seeking to determine the penalty for these actions, which could include $250 million in damages, as well as preventing the Trump Organization from participating in real estate transactions and business loans in New York for five years. An additional consequence could bar Trump and his sons from overseeing any business in the state forever.

For five hours, Ivanka answered questions about her role in procuring loans for her father's company. Unlike Trump's loss of his courtroom cool, Ivanka smiled while she tried to focus on praising the work of the Trump Organization. In addition, Ivanka asserted that she did not have access to certain documents or monetary information. While she believed Trump would possess these financial statements, she said on the witness stand, "Those weren't things that I was privy to," (via The New York Times). However, she was also presented with court-obtained documents that showed her communicating with bank lenders.