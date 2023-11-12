This Bachelor Nation Star Went To The Same College As Lady Gaga (& Wasn't A Fan)

When an international pop star has millions of loving, adoring fans, it can be hard to picture them as a singular classmate, coworker, or friend — an everyday person with quirks and quips you might dislike or even hate. However, Bachelor Nation alum Carly Waddell offered such an image about her former classmate, a then-future musical icon, Lady Gaga, while on the "Trading Secrets" podcast hosted by Jason Tartick.

Waddell and Lady Gaga, who then went by her birth name Stefani Germanotta, attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts together in the early 2000s. And according to Wardell, Stefani wasn't the easiest classmate to be around, especially around lunchtime. She explained that her class ate lunch in a dance studio, and "[Gaga] would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing 'Wicked' at the top of her lungs every day."

"We were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her," Waddell said. The lunchtime performances became so irksome that Wardell started eating her lunch outside the studio in the hallway.