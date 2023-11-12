What Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's First Time Meeting Was Like

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been pals for years, which makes sense, considering the Hollywood starlets likely run in the same circles. But the way these two leading ladies met is way cuter than we thought! Witherspoon gave Harper's Bazaar the details of their BFF meet-cute, saying, "We met on the set of "Friends"; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby, I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I know, it's weird.'"

The "Home Again" actor was referring to her first cameo on "Friends" Season 6, Episode 13, in which she was cast as Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill. While Witherspoon may have felt slightly uncomfortable having her little one with her on set (she recalled having to go pump in between takes, according to People), it sounds like Aniston did whatever she could to make the new mom comfortable. Witherspoon admitted, "She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh — don't worry about it!'" continuing, "They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since."

Both women continued accepting various acting roles throughout their friendship until they finally found themselves sharing the screen again in 2019. Witherspoon and Aniston star as co-workers on Apple TV's "The Morning Show."