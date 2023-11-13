Why The Romance Between Robert Kardashian And Priscilla Presley Didn't Work Out

The late patriarch of the Kardashian clan and the wife of the King of Rock and Roll might not seem like the likeliest of duos, but at one time, Robert Kardashian had every intention of starting a family with Priscilla Presley. Not long after Priscilla and Elvis Presley divorced in 1973, the mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley fell for another dark-haired stunner: Robert Kardashian, the future father to Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian.

Decades later, Jerry Oppenheimer, author of "The Kardashians: An American Drama," spoke to a close friend of the couple, Joni Migdal, about their brief partnership. "Priscilla made Robert very happy," Migdal said. "He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope" (via Page Six). But despite this initial chemistry, their romance fizzled out within a few years — something Migdal blames on Robert's controlling nature and Presley's devotion to her first husband.

Per Migdal, the notable lawyer wanted Elvis' ex-wife to be his "domesticated Armenian housewife, and that infuriated Priscilla." By 1978, Robert Kardashian had married his first wife, Kris Jenner, whom he would later divorce in 1991.