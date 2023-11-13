The Harsh Way Steve Harvey Went About Protecting His Peace On His Talk Show Set

When Steve Harvey sent the now-infamous email to his talk show staff, he wrote, in part, "There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me." Harvey even informed them that he was not open to people walking with him in the hallways and casually conversing with him.

According to the "Think Like a Man" author, establishing boundaries was necessary. "I'm in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I'm having lunch, they walk in, they don't knock. I'm in the hallway. I'm getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, 'Wait a minute.' And in hindsight, I probably should've handled it a little bit differently," Harvey explained to Entertainment Tonight in the days following the directive surfacing online. Despite acknowledging that he could've gone another route with the memo, Harvey said he wanted some sense of tranquility when he wasn't filming.