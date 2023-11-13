Tragic Details About Mayim Bialik

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues and disordered eating.

We all know and love Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," a wildly brilliant neuroscientist and Sheldon Cooper's true love. Of course, the actor has been on screen for much longer than the ten seasons she was on the CBS hit, as she began acting in the late '80s as a child and got her big break in 1990 with NBC's "Blossom." Throughout her 30-plus years in the industry, Bialik has had a stunning transformation, gotten her Ph.D. in neuroscience, become the star of her own show, "Call Me Kat," and landed the coveted hosting gig on "Jeopardy!" alongside Ken Jennings after long-time host Alex Trebek's death.

However, as successful as Bialik's career has been, her life hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows, and she's dealt with several tragedies over the years. Not only has the actor been the subject of public backlash and criticism, but she's also endured difficulties with her mental health, heartbreak, and grief more than once. Thankfully, she's been brave enough to speak out about the challenges she's faced and has come out the other side stronger than ever. Here are the tragic details about Mayim Bialik and her road to recovery.