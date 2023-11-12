Inside Taylor Swift's Relationship With Her Brother Austin

The year 2023 may be Taylor Swift's most epic yet. From dominating the box office with "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" to helming one of the highest-grossing tours of all time to being named Apple Music's artist of the year to drawing a legion of fans to NFL games, the pop superstar seems all but unstoppable.

But before she was one of the most famous people on the planet, Taylor Swift was a young girl with dreams of music stardom living on a Christmas tree farm. And one of the people who has been in her corner through all of the highs and lows of her career? Why, that would be her younger brother, Austin Swift. In recent years, Austin, who is two years Taylor's junior, has become a public figure as well, partly because of his sister but also because of his own career. And sure, there have been some unconfirmed rumors and speculative whispers about Austin supposedly feeling like he's stuck in the shadow of his big sis, but as far as we can tell, there's not a drop of bad blood between the brother-sister duo.

So, what is the siblings' relationship like today? Let's take a look at Taylor Swift and Austin Swift's dynamic and a peek into their shared history.