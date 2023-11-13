How Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Finally Hit Back At Jim Bob After Years Of Tension

Jill Duggar Dillard, along with her 18 siblings, were raised with strict rules by their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The world got to see a lot of that in the Duggars' hit TLC shows and specials, including "19 Kids and Counting" and its spinoff, "Counting On." In Jill's memoir, "Counting the Cost," she revealed several crushing things about her parents and her life growing up as a part of a reality TV family. For instance, Jill acknowledged the pressure she felt from her father harmed her marriage to her husband, Derick Dillard, whom she married in 2014.

That seems to be a major contributing factor for Jill and Derick leaving "Counting On" in 2017, and Jill confirmed that as of her book's publication, they still have a strained relationship with both of her parents. The former reality star spoke with Christy Carlson Romano on her podcast, "Vulnerable," about the relationship between her husband and father and how it broke down.

"It used to be really great," she admitted, but over time everything fell apart, with Derick standing up for his wife and telling Jim Bob that how he was treating her wasn't acceptable. It got so bad that it reached the point where Jill said Derick had to tell her dad, "If you keep contacting her directly, then I will have to file a protective order." That's a serious breakdown in the relationship.