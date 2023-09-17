10 Crushing Things Jill Duggar's Memoir Reveals About Her Parents

The following article includes discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.

For years, Jill Duggar was best known for starring in the reality show "19 Kids and Counting," which followed her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as they tried to raise an ever-growing crew of children. As the Duggars' fourth child, Jill seemed to be totally wholesome. She certainly fit the Duggar mold as a stand-up member of what appeared to be a super-organized but also generally fun-loving family.

However, as Jill has grown older, fans have gained a more complex view of who she is as a person. Back in 2015, the former reality star sat down with Megyn Kelly on Fox to discuss the way that her elder brother, Josh Duggar, sexually abused her as a child. Since then, Jill has been more and more openly critical of her family dynamics, speaking out against Jim Bob and Michelle on various occasions. In the summer of 2023, she appeared in the documentary "Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," which examines the role of child exploitation in the Duggar family enterprise. She has also discussed issues of toxic familial behavior in her now inactive YouTube channel.

But, perhaps none of Jill's previous statements have been so revealing as the publication of her memoir, "Counting the Cost," on September 12, 2023. A copy of the book obtained by The List has shown that Jill's relationship with the Duggar family remains tense. And, it hints that Jim Bob and Michelle are nothing like the happy-go-lucky people who appear on TV.