Wally Kurth And Judi Evans Were Actually Drunk In This Boozy Days Of Our Lives Scene

While Victor Kiriakis was not thrilled to attend Justin Kiriakis and Adrienne Johnson's Greek wedding, his portrayer, the late John Aniston, was thrilled to be filming in the country where his family was from. However, that didn't mean the trip was easy. Aniston has his own share of stories from the on-location shoot, and it was one mishap after another. In an interview with Glamour, Aniston explained what went on behind the scenes in Greece.

"It was my wife's first trip to Greece, I think. The first day we were there, we had the day off, so we went to Delphi and stopped in this little village," he told the interviewer. "My wife drank some water from this water fountain that featured a lion spitting water. Big mistake. She got horribly sick."

Aniston also remembered that after his wife recovered, he got sick from the ice they were served during one of their meals. Since his wife was feeling better, she was left to navigate their living arrangements by herself in a place she had never visited before. Despite all the confusion, Aniston still looked back on it fondly, saying, "It was not a wonderful trip, but it was still a good trip. I enjoyed it."