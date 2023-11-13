Mary Lou Retton & DWTS Partner Sasha Farber Have Remained Close Since Her Time On The Show

In October 2023, former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was hospitalized in an intensive care unit with "a very rare form of pneumonia," according to one of her daughters, McKenna Kelley (via Entertainment Tonight). Kelley shared a post on her Instagram Story announcing Retton's condition and asking for donations to help pay for the medical bills. Among the Olympian's supporters during this troubling time in her life was Sasha Farber, Retton's former "Dancing With the Stars" partner from Season 27.

Farber has remained close with the famous gymnast since they competed together back in 2018. While she was hospitalized, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the situation. "I've been talking to her today," Farber confirmed, "and she's, she's fighting. She kind of wants to give up. I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'" Farber also disclosed that Retton had asked to visit with him a few weeks prior, but the pro dancer was unable to because of rehearsals.

He encouraged fans to stay in touch with people they care about. "I know her very well, and she's like family to me. And she's a fighter," Farber gushed. The "DWTS" fan favorite also told People about his correspondence with Retton during her hospitalization. Farber texted and "sent her pictures from our season and she said this made her smile."