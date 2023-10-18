How DWTS Helped Mary Lou Retton Out Of Her Post-Divorce Funk

Groundbreaking gold medal Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton returned to her athletic performance roots for the first time since her 1986 retirement when she competed in the 27th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2018. Retton's stunning transformation was apparent when she joined the competition, but she didn't just find a way to show off the skills that made her one of the most notable athletes of the 1980s. She was also able to find herself again after her divorce from her long-time husband, Shannon Kelley.

In an episode of "DWTS" in November 2018 — the same episode in which she was later eliminated from the competition — Retton revealed that she was divorced. Shortly after, she spoke to People and explained how the dance competition helped her get a fresh start. "I got away and just started over," she said. "[The show] really helped me find that woman that I was searching for. She had gone away, and I knew she was in there — that strong, powerful, confident woman — and I found her."

While Retton was hesitant to reveal her breakup at first, the former Olympian felt that doing so would help her be more authentic and help other women going through similar situations.