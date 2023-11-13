How Matthew Perry's Addiction Struggles Affected His Teeth

As part of his mission to help other people dealing with addiction issues, Matthew Perry openly discussed his own difficulties in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." Although it was undoubtedly daunting for the "Friends" star to reveal the extent of his addiction, Perry was motivated by the fact that his story could be useful to someone going through similar challenges. The beloved actor had his first experience drinking alcohol when he was 14 years old, and four years later he was drinking daily.

When Perry was working on "Friends," he refrained from drinking and taking drugs, however, he experienced the impact of withdrawal symptoms while on the set. "I wasn't in a position to stop," Perry explained during the ABC News special "Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview." "And that's what addiction is." In 1997, after being injured while riding a jet ski during the production of "Fools Rush In," he became dependent on Vicodin. Perry was soon taking as many as 55 pills each day, procuring them with multiple prescriptions.

In addition, he continued to struggle with alcohol, drinking significant quantities of vodka every day too. In his book, Perry was incredibly frank about the myriad ways addiction impacted his health. For instance, the beloved star lost his top teeth after he attempted to eat a piece of peanut butter toast. The actor collected them in a bag and headed to the dentist. Unfortunately, significant work was required to restore Perry's smile.