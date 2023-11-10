Ivanka Caps Off Trump Trial Testimony With Unbothered New Selfie

Ivanka Trump avoided being a defendant in the New York fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump, his company, and his two eldest sons. But she couldn't avoid having to testify. Ivanka's testimony in the Trump fraud trial caused a stir. She frequently said "I don't recall" or some variation thereof over her four hours on the stand when she was asked about various financial documents and their veracity, according to BBC News.

Ivanka had tried to get out of testifying in the case against the Trump company, which would continue her seeming attempts to distance herself from her father since he lost the election in 2020. That attempt to separate herself from the political and legal drama swirling around Donald seems to be evident in her latest Instagram post. With no reference to her time spent on the witness stand or hint at how she might feel about it, she posted a black-and-white photo featuring her reflection. Ivanka looks anything but bothered in the picture and appears very much a projection of calm and control.