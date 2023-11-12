Gracie Hunt Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Gracelyn "Gracie" Hunt is leaving no stone unturned regarding cashing in the extraordinarily opulent benefits of being a National Football League heiress. Her family has owned the Kansas City Chiefs since the NFL team was founded in 1959 by Lamar Hunt, Gracie's grandfather. When the patriarch died in 2006, his son Clark — Gracie's father — became the Chiefs' co-owner and CEO. And even before the family dynasty expanded into leading a Super Bowl-winning football team, the Hunts began amassing their nearly $16 billion net worth when the late Haroldson Lafayette Hunt — Gracie's great-grandfather — became one of the foremost oil tycoons in America with Hunt Oil Company, founded in 1936. Suffice it to say, Gracie has been living in the lap of luxury her entire life.

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress certainly inherited her forefathers' penchant for savvy business endeavors — Gracie has wielded her family's name and resources to assert herself as one of the most glamorous women on the sidelines of the football field today. With over 400,000 followers on Instagram, the eldest child of Clark and Tavia Hunt shares her designer style, opulent vacations, star-studded events, high-profile photoshoots, glitzy pageantry moments, and more on social media. In addition to being a jet-setter, influencer, and pageant queen, Gracie also runs a blog and has a working role within the Chiefs' public relations team. Living lavishly is truly part of her brand — and it's a magical life most people can only dream of.