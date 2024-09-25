Taylor Swift's Best And Worst Game Day Looks
Taylor Swift is officially in her WAG era. Since going public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, Swift has embraced her status as sporty significant other by consistently showing up to support Kelce at his NFL games. And, naturally, she's been experimenting with a whole new look in the process.
As any Swiftie will know, the pop star's career has been defined by eras — there was her early cowgirl "Debut" era, her indie Tumblr-inspired "Red" era, her "Lover" girl era, her woodsy "Folklore" era, and, of course, her glittery, bejeweled "Midnights" era. With the release of her 11th studio album in April 2024, Swift found herself in her tortured poet era; however, she kind of ditches the gloomy, self-reflective vibe when she attends Kelce's games.
Instead, her WAG fashion era has been defined by team spirit, with most of her sporty looks featuring red and gold — the Chiefs' team colors. Swift has also been experimenting with incorporating vintage pieces into her game day looks, along with sentimental accessories. While some looks have been great, others have been lackluster. So, without further ado, let's dive into what we think are Swift's best and worst game day looks.
Best: Her vintage tee-turned-dress
Taylor Swift got playful with sporty fashion in the best way on September 15, 2024, when she wore a vintage Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt to support her boyfriend from the stands. Instead of tucking the oversized shirt into a pair of jeans, Swift opted to wear it as a cute little mini dress.
She paired the shirt-turned-dress, which she is rumored to have purchased from Kansas City vintage store Westside Storey, with bold thigh-high black leather boots by Giuseppe Zanotti and a Louis Vuitton black shoulder bag in a look that's giving "vintage tee, brand new phone / high heels on cobblestones." She also wore a couple of gold chain necklaces, gold hoops, and an assortment of rings. She wore her hair in soft waves in a half-up, half-down look with a red ribbon. At one point, Swift was seen fanning herself when Kelce came onto the field.
As longtime Swiftie and fashion expert Sarah Chapelle noted on Instagram, this look isn't just cute and playful but potentially impactful, encouraging her fans to explore second-hand clothes. "I've said previously that I've loved Taylor relying on vintage pieces as it gives her a non-commercialized and fashionably sustainable way of showing up to these games in her supporting role," she wrote on Instagram. "Taylor intrinsically understands 'The Swift Effect' and the purchasing power of what she wears."
Worst: The denim corset and mini shorts look
While some fans may have liked this bold denim corseted look, others found it a bit too out-there for game day. For the first game of the 2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift wore the daring ensemble featuring the Versace Medusa Denim Corset Top along with the GRLFRND Kyla High Rise Hot Shorts. She paired the look with a pair of the Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie 105mm Patent-Leather Boot in deep burgundy (or should we say maroon) and carried a Louis Vuitton black and gold handbag.
According to Hello! magazine, the singer wore thousands of dollars worth of diamond jewelry including a custom Wove "TNT" bracelet worth over $6,000, which Kelce gifted Swift for Christmas. "The beads were encrusted with sparkling pave diamonds," Wove explained. "The incorporation of the TNT initials made the piece uniquely hers, introducing the world to the couple's nickname for themselves."
Some fans took to Reddit to share their disappointment over the songwriter's game-day look. "I like each piece separately but not altogether," one fan wrote. Another added, "It's a bit tacky. Plus it looks like it would be so uncomfortable for a football game."
Best: This red sweater look was so understated
In late January 2024, Taylor Swift took a subtle approach to game-day fashion. Instead of repping the Kansas City Chiefs in team merchandise, she decided to give a subtle nod to the team by wearing a cozy sweater in Chiefs red. The bright red knit sweater by Guest in Residence (Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand) retails for $695. Hadid took to Instagram Stories after her friend wore the sweater, writing, "It's lookin like a lucky sweater" (via Page Six). Swift paired the bright red sweater with a black pleated mini skirt, black tights, her signature red lip, and natural curly hair. This look is taking us right back to Swift's "Red" era in the very best way.
Swift also gave some cute nods to Kelce by way of her jewelry, wearing a Chiefs dog tag from BaubleBar as well as her "TNT" bracelet.
Worst: All-black with bedazzled jean rips for the Superbowl
This was another game day look that missed the mark. At the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift was joined by friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. She wore a surprising all-black outfit for the biggest game day of the year, donning Area black jeans with rhinestone-lined rips over the thighs. Swift paired the jeans with a black cropped corset top with a sheer mesh bodice by Dion Lee. She slung a Chiefs jacket over her shoulder as she entered the stadium to add a splash of color to the look.
Swift also wore several necklaces, including a necklace with Travis Kelce's jersey number, 87, on the pendant. She added another personal touch with what appeared to be a custom clutch shaped like a literal football designed by Judith Leiber, which also featured the number 87. She wore her hair in a bouncy ponytail and finished off the outfit with her classic red lip. Swift later joined her boyfriend on the field after the match where they shared a kiss.
Best: This subtle shorts and jacket look
In October 2023, Taylor Swift appeared at one of her first Kansas City Chiefs games wearing one of her most understated looks so far. The singer wore a black long-sleeved top tucked into a pair of Area frayed short denim shorts, which featured a bedazzled row of rhinestones near the fly and the right pocket. The shorts also featured a cut-out at the back, where the brand's name hung from the waistband in sparkly letters. She also wore a black leather jacket, an array of gold necklaces, a pair of knee-high heeled boots, and, as always, her red lip. She was joined at the game of a group of friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.
As Swift fashion expert Sarah Chapelle wrote on Instagram, "Another very fun (and slightly more spicy) outfit I'd copy + paste from Taylor."
Worst: When she went full WAG with this Chiefs puffer
One of our least favorite Taylor Swift game-day looks has to be this absolutely giant Kansas City Chiefs puffer jacket. We get it — it's pretty chilly in Kansas in February — but a marshmallow coat with a huge "87" plastered across the chest feels like pretty overkill WAG energy, even for Swift. The coat was a creation of Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She often crafts custom NFL clothing for WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes, who wore a matching puffer coat on the same night. "An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Juszczyk captioned an Instagram video of her making the coat.
The pop singer paired the custom coat with belted dark skinny jeans, a black form-fitting turtleneck top, and a fluffy white hat. During the game, she could also be seen keeping warm with a pair of red gloves.
Best: This classic Kansas City Chiefs Letterman
There's nothing quite like going back to the classics — and what could be more classic than a vintage Letterman jacket. Swift wore just that on New Year's Eve 2023. Her jacket was a retro custom number designed by Jeff Hamilton. It featured a white bodice, black leather sleeves, and a number of personalized embellishments, including the Chiefs logo. Hamilton posted a carousel of images of the jacket, to which Travis Kelce replied with a series of fire and high-five emojis.
The jacket was almost identical to a jacket worn by Kelce the previous week. "This feels like a more fashion-forward way to reference Travis' style, continuing her recent 87-dubbed accessories she's worn to recent games but in a more 'his & hers' sort of way," wrote fashion expert Sarah Chapelle on Instagram. Swift paired the jacket with an all-black outfit and sported a tiny braid in her hair, which she wore down with her bangs swept to the side.
Worst: The drab sweatshirt
While we love to see Taylor Swift repping the vintage lifestyle on game day, this sweatshirt was not our favorite. On December 17, 2023, Swift wore a wintery look to a Chiefs game, donning the gray vintage sweatshirt featuring the Kansas City Chiefs name and logo in red and white. Although the look was on theme for game day, the gray color didn't scream Kansas City Chiefs and, at first glance, the sweatshirt looked like your average old sweatshirt.
She paired the sweatshirt with a red and white wool hat (reportedly given to her by Westside Story Vintage) and a red, white, and black plaid mini kilt skirt from Rails. She was also spotted wearing the red and gold Heirloom Ring by Mejuri.
Best: This cute Chiefs-themed Santa hat
Taylor Swift put on a festive sartorial display when she appeared on Christmas Day in 2023 to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he took on the Las Vegas Raiders at their stadium. She wore a thin red crew neck sweater tucked into a green plaid mini skirt by Hill House. The star of the show, however, was her custom Santa hat, which bore Kelce's number, 87, on the brim. She finished off the look with a gold pendant necklace, some delicate earrings, and her classic red lip and cat eye makeup look. She was even spotted ringing a Christmas bell in the crowd. Evidently, she was in the festive spirit!
We love how this outfit has subtle nods to both the Chiefs and to the season. It could easily transition into a cute Christmas party outfit, or, could even be worn on any average winter day. As always, the best looks are always all about the versatility.
Worst: The ultra fuzzy red coat
This was one look that felt out of place at a football game and didn't seem particularly in line with the rest of her game day looks. In December 2023, Taylor Swift opted to wear a bright red wool peacoat by Stella McCartney while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers. Many fans were convinced that Swift actually borrowed the fuzzy coat from fellow Chiefs WAG, Brittany Mahomes, who previously wore what appeared to be the same coat in November 2022. Although the coat may not have been our favorite, it did get the stamp of approval from none other than Seasame Street's Elmo, who tweeted, "Call it what you want, but Elmo thinks that coat is so gorgeous." We can see why Elmo would think so.
Swift paired the coat with a black turtleneck top, a pleated skirt, and Stuart Weitzman boots. She wore her hair in a formal bun and accessorized with a gold chain necklace and dangly earrings.
Best: This vintage sweatshirt was a win
One of Taylor Swift's coolest game day looks came in December 2023 when she opted for a laid back '90s vintage Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt. This sweatshirt, with its red and black design and giant black lettering reading "Chiefs" was a little more unusual than some of the other Chiefs branded merchandise often on display in Swift's suite.
According to People, the sweatshirt was originally from Westside Storey. As Sarah Chapelle noted, it was the first vintage piece she wore. "A few weeks ago, Taylor reportedly purchased a few thousands of dollars worth of vintage Chiefs pieces from this local KC retailer," wrote the fashion expert. She paired the eye-catching sweatshirt with a few rings and her statement red lip. She wore her hair down in soft waves.
Worst: A less-than-chic vintage sweatshirt
Here's yet another game day sweatshirt — however, unlike the last look, this one isn't nearly as chic or as memorable. This number was found at Ellie Mae featured the classic Chiefs red and gold colors — so much so that it's kind of giving McDonald's. Swift wore it with the sleeves rolled up and paired it with a black pleated mini skirt. She also wore a Rally House Kansas City Chiefs red t-shirt under the sweatshirt.
She also wore an array of gold jewelry, including the Cartier Juste un Clou necklace, a Foundrae bracelet, two Jacuie Aiche bracelets, and finally, a personalized "87" friendship bracelet by local designer Erimish. Swift later posed for a photo with Kelce in the oufit, when she wore the sweatshirt tied around her waist and revealed she was also wearing a pair of red and white Nike Air Force 1s.
Best: This cute bomber jacket
In a rare game day fashion move, Taylor Swift wore a Kansas City Chiefs-themed jacket that was not official merchandise, but rather an on-brand jacket from one of her favorite brands. The $1,800 off-white bomber jacket from GANT featured red details such as two stars and a red floral design on the sleeve. She paired the jacket with a slouchy red knit hat and a black top. She also wore a heart pendant necklace by Vanessa Bryant. She kept her hair down and went for her classic red lip and cat eye makeup look.
Swift has been spotted in GANT on a number of occasions. Just a few days before her appearance in this Varsity jacket, Swift wore a long black wool coat by the brand and a few months before that, she wore the label's cropped wool blazer. It's lucky they made a Letterman jacket that fit so perfectly with the Chiefs' red color scheme!
Worst: This ultra casual look (that's actually Balenciaga, of course)
In October 2023, Taylor Swift made another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Broncos. She decided to keep her look a little more sporty and casual than usual, wearing a red windbreaker from WEAR, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews' brand.
Swift wore the jacket over just one shoulder to show off her black corset top by Balenciaga, which featured a front zip and a scalloped hem. She finished off the look with a pair of Prada combat boots and a silver chain necklace. This time, Swift wore her hair in a sporty ponytail.
There was a lot going on with this outfit — too much, we'd argue. Worn separately, the jacket or the corset would've potentially worked.
Best: Her first-ever game day appearance in Dôen
One of Taylor Swift's best game day looks remains her very first one. On September 24, 2023, Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play and confirm their relationship at the same time. She kept her look simple but still nodded to the Chiefs, wearing a sweet cropped white tank top from Dôen along with a pair of black jean shorts by Ksubi and a cherry red jacket with "Chiefs" printed in white on the back. She wore the jacket casually over her arms during the game.
Perhaps her sweetest accessory was the official Chiefs lanyard that she was given upon entering the stadium — clearly, Swift hadn't gotten the memo yet that she didn't actually have to the it throughout the whole game! Looking back to her lanyard days, it's amazing to see how far her WAG style has come.