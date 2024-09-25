Taylor Swift's Best And Worst Game Day Looks

Taylor Swift is officially in her WAG era. Since going public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, Swift has embraced her status as sporty significant other by consistently showing up to support Kelce at his NFL games. And, naturally, she's been experimenting with a whole new look in the process.

As any Swiftie will know, the pop star's career has been defined by eras — there was her early cowgirl "Debut" era, her indie Tumblr-inspired "Red" era, her "Lover" girl era, her woodsy "Folklore" era, and, of course, her glittery, bejeweled "Midnights" era. With the release of her 11th studio album in April 2024, Swift found herself in her tortured poet era; however, she kind of ditches the gloomy, self-reflective vibe when she attends Kelce's games.

Instead, her WAG fashion era has been defined by team spirit, with most of her sporty looks featuring red and gold — the Chiefs' team colors. Swift has also been experimenting with incorporating vintage pieces into her game day looks, along with sentimental accessories. While some looks have been great, others have been lackluster. So, without further ado, let's dive into what we think are Swift's best and worst game day looks.

