The Lavish Life Of Erin Andrews

In the male-dominated world of professional sports, sideline reporter Erin Andrews has broken barrier after barrier. It hasn't been an easy road, and she's had to navigate countless sexist questions about whether or not she "belongs" in this field. By all accounts, her resilience and ability to shrug off the haters has worked in her favor. "The only thing, when it's all said and done, I care about is I just wanted the respect from the players and coaches," she said at TheWrap's Power Women Summit in 2019. "I never played, I'm always at a disadvantage with that. But I think the one cool thing with a lot of players and coaches is they see how hard you work, and they see how much you care."

Over the course of her career, Erin Andrews has transformed into one of the most recognizable sportscasters in the United States. She's been a star at not one, but two major networks, and she's only continued to build her empire. Needless to say, she's been hustling for a long time — and yes, all of that effort has paid off. Whether she's working at one of her many gigs or enjoying time at home with her family, Andrews sure knows a thing or two about living the good life.