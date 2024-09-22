The Lavish Life Of Erin Andrews
In the male-dominated world of professional sports, sideline reporter Erin Andrews has broken barrier after barrier. It hasn't been an easy road, and she's had to navigate countless sexist questions about whether or not she "belongs" in this field. By all accounts, her resilience and ability to shrug off the haters has worked in her favor. "The only thing, when it's all said and done, I care about is I just wanted the respect from the players and coaches," she said at TheWrap's Power Women Summit in 2019. "I never played, I'm always at a disadvantage with that. But I think the one cool thing with a lot of players and coaches is they see how hard you work, and they see how much you care."
Over the course of her career, Erin Andrews has transformed into one of the most recognizable sportscasters in the United States. She's been a star at not one, but two major networks, and she's only continued to build her empire. Needless to say, she's been hustling for a long time — and yes, all of that effort has paid off. Whether she's working at one of her many gigs or enjoying time at home with her family, Andrews sure knows a thing or two about living the good life.
Erin Andrews wears many lucrative hats
Erin Andrews' career in sports entertainment took off in a big way in 2004 when she joined ESPN as a reporter. During these first years in the industry, Andrews covered the NHL before branching out to NCAA football and basketball. In 2010, she secured a host position for the new first hour of ESPN's "College Gameday," at which time Andrews and her team would report from the location of the most highly anticipated matchup of the day and give their analysis on the teams and players.
After eight years with ESPN, Andrews joined Fox Sports as a freelance sportscaster, transitioning again to professional football coverage. She then became a member of Fox's NFL crew, supplying sideline coverage and player interviews. She's covered Super Bowls, multiple NFC Championships, World Series games, and more. Andrews has received a number of accolades for her work, too.
As if she didn't already have enough on her plate, Andrews decided to create her very own sports apparel brand. WEAR by Erin Andrews was launched in 2019, and it came about after she recognized the lack of fan attire geared toward women. "There was a huge white space, but it took forever for people to listen to us—four or five years of pitching it," she told Fortune. In 2021, she teamed up with fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson to create the podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa." It's been going strong ever since.
Her income is impressive
Erin Andrews' reported net worth is nothing to sneeze at. As of this writing, she reportedly pulls in $2 million a year thanks to her Fox Sports gig. Andrews signed her three-year contract with the network in 2022. As of this writing, it sounds like her contract is up for negotiation.
On top of that, she's scored a lot of endorsement deals along the way (more on that later). And on top of all of that, she has WEAR by Erin Andrews. The clothing line experienced a serious boost in sales when Taylor Swift sported one of WEAR's Kansas City Chiefs windbreakers to the Chiefs and Denver Broncos game on October 12, 2023.
WEAR sent that particular jacket and some other gear to Swift after her romance with Travis Kelce came to light. Once the Swifties found out where the windbreaker was from, they flocked to Fanatics.com, the sports apparel website that distributes WEAR. Andrews was caught off guard, to say the least. "I was like, 'oh my God, I think this is our jacket.' You know when you see something, but you want it to happen, so maybe you make it up in your mind," she said on "Today." "It sold out, we restocked it, it sold out again." A few months later, Swift wore another jacket from Andrews' line to the Super Bowl.
Erin Andrews lives in a gorgeous beachside home
Erin Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll's home is located in the pricy neighborhood of Hermosa Beach, California. The property exudes coastal charm with its white facade, picket fence, French windows, and balconies. Fans of "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" have likely caught glimpses of the impressive and lovely abode on the podcast's YouTube channel, as Andrews typically records in different rooms of the house.
Though the home itself is as enchanting as it is expensive (the property's current value reportedly sits somewhere between $8 million and $10 million), the history of the purchase is apparently a little messy. According to the Daily Mail, Stoll, who was still in the NHL at the time, bought the home in 2009 for approximately $3.2 million to share with his then-fiancée, Rachel Hunter. In a dramatic turn of events, Stoll called off his wedding to Hunter just weeks before the ceremony via email. As far as we can tell, he and Andrews still live in that same house.
In addition to the Hermosa Beach property, Andrews and Stoll have a vacation home in the oh-so luxe Big Sky, Montana. "We've had a house there for around seven years and try to go as much as possible," she told Business Traveler in 2022. We love Montana. I got married there, and have had great holidays and experiences with family and friends."
She got engaged at an incredibly exclusive spot
Jarret Stoll went above and beyond when he popped the question to Erin Andrews in 2016. From the ring's massive diamond to the setting of the proposal, thrifty isn't a word one would use to describe the occasion. Stoll set the scene at Disneyland's Club 33, a restaurant where even getting a table is a major (and expensive) feat. It's a members-only restaurant, and an applicant has to get an endorsement from an existing member to even be considered for acceptance. It reportedly costs $25,000 just to join the club, plus $10,000 a year to keep the membership going. And no, this membership fee does not cover the cost of food or drinks at Club 33. Evidently, a hefty chunk of change went into securing that proposal spot.
As for the ring? It's a showstopper, to say the least. The ring features a whopper of a diamond and a glimmering pavé band. Frankly, we can't help but wonder if Stoll had to buy the mammoth piece of jewelry its own ticket into the park.
A week after they got engaged, Andrews shared a sweet photo of that special moment on Instagram — and yes, the ring was on full display. As if the sheer size of the diamond wasn't enough to catch your eye, the gem looked especially shimmery under the lights at the Happiest Place on Earth.
Erin Andrews had an extravagant mountaintop wedding
Erin Andrews and Jarett Stoll's outdoorsy nuptials took place in June 2017. The event was as luxurious and stunning as can be, and evidently, the pair spared no expense. They were married at the Yellowstone Club (a private, members-only ski and golf resort and community) in Big Sky, Montana. The couple also brought on the celebrity wedding planning experts of Oren Co. to orchestrate the festivities of the weekend as well as their ceremony, ensuring that all of the moving parts of the days-long occasion would flow together harmoniously.
On the day of the ceremony, Andrews stole the show in her custom Carolina Hererra wedding gown. The soft ivory tone of the satin gown melded perfectly with the natural beauty of the scenery, its elegant, classic silhouette allowed the impeccable structure of the gown to speak for itself. Though decidedly simple in design, it did feature a few fine details, such as a long line of satin buttons that ran down the entirety of the train and Carolina Hererra's signature blue bow, which, according to Harper's Bazaar, the designer hand-sewed into the lining of the dress herself. Andrew's wedding day look was complete with a custom clutch by Edie Parker, wedding shoes by Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo, and Neil Lane jewelry. Even though she was decked out in pieces from big-name designers, Andrews managed to pull the look off with an air of simple sophistication and decidedly quiet luxury.
Erin Andrews has a nanny to help care for her son
After a long fertility struggle, Erin Andrews welcomed son Mack Stoll via surrogate in 2023. As a working parent, the TV star knows the struggles that come with maintaining a solid work-life balance all too well. "I thought, 'I've had this career my whole life; I'll be fine. I travel, that's just kind of part of my life,'" she told People. "But I started feeling guilty when I was away."
Andrews and husband Jarret Stoll rely on the help of their live-in nanny to help see to the needs of their young son. In a 2024 interview with The Bump, Andrews confessed, "I honestly feel like I haven't been able to make a decision about Mack without my friends or our nanny that we had for the last six months of his life... I ask about everything from the wipes to the butt paste to the diaper size that we need."
In 2024, Andrews opened up to E! News about the guilt that set in when she first began spending time away from her kid for work. "Last year on the field was really, really hard for me because I felt like I was missing things," she said. "Now I'm hearing from girlfriends, it's only going to get worse, because then they're going to start to recognize you're leaving." Andrews has been able to find support in the sports broadcasting community, noting that she has received many encouraging words of support from her peers who can empathize.
Erin Andrews swears by bougie beauty products
The constant cycle of hair and makeup that comes with an on-camera career compounded with the stress of constant travel can take a serious toll on a person's skin. Erin Andrews spares no cost when it comes to her beauty and wellness routine.
Andrews gave fans an inside look into the products she keeps with her during her travels for work in an interview with CNN Underscored. She mentioned her Lyma Laser, a compact light tool that targets skin concerns such as redness and signs of aging. "It helps with my wrinkles and the bags under my eyes," she said. The Lyma Laser retails for about $2,000, but Andrews seems to have gotten her money's worth out of it. Speaking of the under eye area, Andrews told New York magazine she likes Knesko's eye masks (a six-pack goes for $65) and she's photographed herself in Shiseido eye masks (a set of 12 costs $72). Not the most expensive products out there, but definitely not drugstore prices.
In an interview with Shape, Andrews discloses that she is a fan of the luxury skincare products from the brand Augustinus Bader, specifically their creams for the face and eyes, which she explains are "the best for my eyes in terms of keeping them hydrated." A 1.7-ounce bottle of The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader is available at Sephora for the striking price of $300, and a 0.5-ounce bottle of the brand's eye cream is available for $225.
Erin Andrews dazzles in luxury clothing brands
While she likes to be cozy and comfortable when podcasting at home, NFL on Fox reporter Erin Andrews dives headfirst into high-end fashion when it's time to hit the sidelines. Over the years, she's showed up to games in designers such as Alex Perry, Altuzarra, Smythe, The Attico — the list goes on.
During her ten-season stint as a host for ABC's "Dancing With Stars," her on-camera wardrobe certainly kicked the glitz and glam up a few notches. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Andrews revisited some of her favorite outfits from Season 20, including a pale yellow Prada gown she wore for the show's Disney Night, a ruby red Dolce & Gabbana gown of fine lace, and a sleek Stella McCartney dress in cream that featured a large gold buckle.
Though she might keep it casual when she's not in TV presenter mode, that's not to say Andrews doesn't spend big on her everyday duds. Back in 2017, she told People that she was willing to shell out several hundred bucks on a Veronica Beard blazer because it's worth the high price tag. "Usually I have to get a lot of my clothes tailored. But these blazers fit without any alterations in a pinch!" she said. And when New York magazine asked her to name some of her favorite things, Andrews mentioned a Khaite cardigan that runs for $1,780.
Erin Andrews has her own glam squad
As a woman who has been on TV for a long time, Erin Andrews is no stranger to having her appearance scrutinized. "I came along right when the Internet was blowing up, right when the sports blogs started," she once told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was baptized into this world where these sports blogs dubbed me the 'Sideline Barbie,' the 'Sideline Princess.' And I was not only worrying about the questions I was asking, but then I had men on these blogs critiquing what I was wearing." However, those sexist jabs have not deterred Andrews from bringing the glam game after game. And yes, she has the help of a dedicated glam team, of course.
Andrews trusts makeup artist Jillian Gregory to enhance her features. Her signature sideline is complete with a soft matte base, lightly bronzed and blushed cheeks, perfectly manicured brows, and neutral toned eye and lip looks. Her hair also gets the A-list treatment, thanks to stylist Kylee Heath. She has also teamed up with wardrobe stylists over the years, including Alyssa Greene and Daniela Viviana Romero.
In her aforementioned New York magazine feature, Andrews did note that her hairstylist doesn't always travel with her, but she has the tools to make do. "My makeup artist introduced me to [R+Co Dart Pomade Stick], and it is amazing," she said. "So now when I do my sit-downs or my first shoot, I just take it and apply it and it helps mat down my flyaways and get them to stick."
She has done a lot of sponsored content and TV spots
Given her years of on-camera experience, it seems only natural that Erin Andrews would end up a spokesperson for a number of well-known brands. In 2024, the veteran sportscaster was tapped for an advertising campaign for Arm & Hammer, which included a short promotional video she shared on Instagram. She has also teamed up with pet care brand Purina to advertise their Pro Plan line of dog food. Andrews was one of the famous faces featured in "Fueled By," Purina's series about sports stars and their pets. In it, she noted how beneficial Purina Pro Plan has been for Howie, her energetic and active Golden Retriever. The campaign also included Michael Phelps, Lolo Jones, and Olivia Dunne.
But wait, there's more. Andrews is not only a big fan of Thorne's range of vitamins and supplements, but she's part of the team. "I was introduced to Thorne Health by my doctors and have seen tremendous health benefits that have quickly become part of my daily routine. I'm proud to now partner with Thorne so I can continue to help raise awareness for a product I believe in," she said in her Thorne storefront testimonial. She's also been in multiple TV spots for TruBiotics daily probiotic supplement, car brands like Infiniti and Chevrolet, and Uber Eats. Big names usually mean big checks, so we have to assume these ads have been good to her bank account.