Why David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Wasn't Happy With His Netflix Doc

Soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham were the celebrity couple to watch in the late 1990s in the United Kingdom. David and Victoria Beckham's marriage started with their wedding in 1999 in an elaborate event at a castle in Ireland that featured Victoria in a custom Vera Wang gown with a 20-foot-train and thrones for the newlyweds to sit in at the reception. Despite the seemingly idyllic marriage and four kids between two beautiful people with lives full of fame and fortune, affair rumors almost tore David and Victoria apart...and the alleged mistress is speaking out once again.

The scandal comes up in "Beckham" — Netflix's four-episode docuseries about David's rise into stardom. And the woman at the center of it was Rebecca Loos, who had been David's personal secretary when he first moved to Spain. In 2004, Loos talked to the media, saying that she'd had a four-month affair with David in 2003 after he was transferred to Real Madrid, and the whole messy situation is briefly brought up in the 2023 Netflix docuseries.

It turned out that after Loos watched the series, she wasn't happy with how David presented himself when it came to what happened between them. "He is portraying himself as the victim," Loos told the Daily Mail, "and he's making me look like a liar."