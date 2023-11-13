Mary Peltola: 13 Facts About The U.S. Representative Who Defeated Sarah Palin

Mary Peltola is a Democratic politician who's known to get along with her Republican rivals. Moreover, some of her views don't necessarily line up with those of the Democratic Party which is perhaps why she managed to get elected in a mostly red state, despite facing off against two Republican rivals for the Alaska House seat.

Peltola is an Indigenous Alaskan and a member of the Yup'ik tribe. She grew up in rural Alaska and called Kwethluk, Tuntutuliak, Platinum, along the Kuskokwim River her home for most of her childhood. Her family later moved to Bethel where most of the people living in these areas rely on fishing to make a living. Peltola's father, who was Nebraskan (her mother was Yup'ik), worked as a bush pilot after several years of working as a teacher. He was also a fisherman, and six-year-old Peltola had the pleasure of joining her father on many commercial fishing excursions.

It's no surprise that Peltola has a deep understanding of Alaska and its people, and it's likely one of the reasons she won over so many Republicans in the November 2022 general election. Peltola didn't just step into politics a few years ago — she's been at it since the age of 24 when she became Bethel's representative in the Alaska Legislature. Even then, her focus was on making sure the state's rural areas flourished while advocating for sustainable fishing. That hasn't changed since.