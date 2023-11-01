What Life's Been Like For Sarah Palin Since Losing Her State House Seat In 2022

Sarah Palin made plenty of waves when she ran for the Alaska House seat in 2022. She'd been absent from the political scene for quite sometime before that, having resigned as Alaska's governor in 2009. She initially burst into the world of politics in 2008 as the next potential vice president of the United States, alongside presidential hopeful Senator John McCain.

Despite her lengthy political hiatus, Palin reemerged from the woodwork when former President Donald Trump made his bid for the White House in 2016. She was arguably one of his biggest and most vocal supporters, and Trump returned the favor in 2022 when Palin made her bid for Congress, endorsing her shortly after her announcement, assuring Alaskan citizens that Palin is a "wonderful patriot" (via Forbes). Palin's 2008 stance on oil exploration and production made her less popular among some groups — her controversial mantra, "Drill, baby, drill," is a hard one to forget, and she revived it in 2022.

Palin didn't completely disappear from the public eye between 2009 and 2022. She headed a now-defunct political action committee and made a living as a Fox News contributor, speaker, and author in the meantime. A political memo published by The New York Times hints that Palin was Trump's inspiration to run for office and that he borrowed a few tricks from her playbook — most notably the habit of saying just about anything about anyone whether true or not, with no regard for the consequences.