This Is The Cast Of New Girl Today

Hey, girl! Whatcha doing? Are you in the middle of rewatching "New Girl" and wondering where the cast members of Fox's quirky hit sitcom are these days? Well, you've come to the right place.

"New Girl" first premiered in 2011 and quickly became a hit. Starring Zooey Deschanel as Jess, the eccentric, newly single girl in an apartment with three men, the show was a celebration of friendship and finding your way as a young Millennial. Other stars included Jake Johnson as the grumpy, loveable Nick, Max Greenfield as the uptight Schmidt, Lamorne Morris as oddball and prankster Winston Bishop, and Hannah Simone as Jess's model best friend, Cece.

The show's last episode aired in 2018, giving viewers a glimpse of where the friends all ended up. Jess and Nick were together, Cece and Schmidt were raising their daughter, and Winston and his wife Aly were still going strong. And all of them were still playing their favorite game True American, because of course they were!

While you know what happened to the characters of "New Girl," you may not know what happened to the cast. Here's where they all are today.