Zooey Deschanel Corrects Jonathan Scott's Disappointment From His First Wedding

HGTV star Jonathan Scott has found his dream woman in "New Girl" alum Zooey Deschanel, so it's only fitting that his new partner is helping him finally have his dream wedding. In an October 2023 episode of the "You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes" podcast, Scott opened up about how his first wedding fell short — and what Deschanel did to make up for it.

While discussing the importance of not allowing others to dictate your wedding plans on the podcast, Scott mentioned his first wedding to Kelsy Ully in 2007. "It should have been a red flag for me," he began. "I kind of glossed over it. I'm Scottish, proud of my Scottish heritage. I wore a kilt to the wedding. We had this beautiful outdoor setting. Our friends let us use their place out on the lake; it was gorgeous. She forbade me from having bagpipes play."

Luckily, Scott won't have to worry about missing out on this essential Scottish element in his wedding to Deschanel, who has seemingly greenlit bagpipes at their impending nuptials. Scott told Holmes, "She knows the things that are important to me."