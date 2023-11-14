What Scott Clifton Loved About His Sneaky The Bold And The Beautiful Debut

It's rare that a new contract character doesn't make a big entrance upon their debut on a soap, especially if that character is going to be involved in a central storyline. However, that's exactly what happened with Scott Clifton. Despite the fact that his first big story revolved around finding his biological father, Liam Spencer didn't make a big splash during his first episode on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In an interview with Soaps She Knows in 2023, Clifton opened up about why he loved his debut and how it was different from the others.

"One of the things I loved about the way they introduced Liam is that they didn't shove him down the throat of the viewers," he told the outlet. "It wasn't like, 'Here is our new contract play, and you have to pay big attention to him because he's going to be a big deal!'"

Clifton also recalled that he only had to shoot one scene to start, and he had so few lines that it was clear to the audience that Liam was not someone to pay attention to. Little did anyone know what was to come from Liam Spencer.