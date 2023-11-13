Matthew Perry Credits Keith Morrison For Holding His Family Together

After legendary "Friends" actor Matthew Perry died, many have turned to the work he left behind to continue to celebrate and appreciate the great thespian. Along with rewatching "Friends" and his other onscreen appearances, fans have taken to reading (or rereading) his powerful memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The book has become a much sought-after item and has even climbed to the top of the bestsellers list on Amazon since Perry's death. The autobiography has revealed many parts of the actor's life that he'd never completely opened up about previously. He discussed the hard topics, such as living with addiction, but he also shared the sweeter parts of his life, like the moments he shared with the people he grew closest with. Among them is his stepfather, "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison.

Although Morrison isn't Perry's biological dad, it's clear from Perry's memoir that the two shared a loving bond. A heartbreaking testament to their closeness also lies in Perry's official death certificate. According to Fox News, Morrison was listed as the informant on the document, a responsibility that usually falls to a close family member of the deceased. The informant is meant to provide additional, personal details about the relative who died. Morrison's relationship with Perry inspired the late actor to pen a touching passage in his memoir about him. It details just how important Morrison was to Perry and will bring a tear to your eye.